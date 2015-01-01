Abstract

The purpose of this study is to explore the disability-specific context within which sexual violence against women with albinism occurs. Drawing from feminist and disability theories, the violence, perceived vulnerabilities, post-assault reactions, and reporting behaviour of sexually assaulted women with albinism were examined.



FINDINGS indicate targeted sexual harassment and assault against women with albinism based on their perceived vulnerabilities and negative social perception. Victims were found to be either ignorant or averse to reporting their victimisation to the appropriate authorities, while they resort to self-help rather than seek therapeutic or counselling interventions. The study advocates special recognition and intervention of government, police officers, social workers, and other professionals in addressing the spate of targeted sexual violence against women with disability, specifically albinism.Practice impact statementThe study highlights the need for existing models and theories of sexual violence and disability to consider, more explicitly, the wider context within which perpetration and victimisation take place. Sexual violence vulnerabilities, experiences, coping strategies, and the reporting behaviour of victimised women with albinism were found to reflect the social and cultural interpretation of albinism and disability within the Nigerian context. Therefore, the need for interventions to consider the uniqueness of sexual victimisation of women with disabilities in formulating and implementing policies is emphasised.