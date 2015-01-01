|
Schuler M, Mohnke S, Amelung T, Dziobek I, Borchardt V, Gerwinn H, Kärgel C, Kneer J, Massau C, Pohl A, Weiß S, Pieper S, Sinke C, Beier KM, Walter M, Ponseti J, Schiffer B, Kruger THC, Walter H. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(2): 178-195.
Abstract
Deficits in cognitive empathy (CE) have been associated with a child sexual offense (CSO) history in paedophilia. However, these results have been obtained in cross-sectional comparison. There are no longitudinal studies yet. We performed a longitudinal study with a 3-year interval and investigated CE and emotional empathy (EE) using the Multifaceted Empathy Test (MET) and the Interpersonal Reactivity Index (IRI) in paedophilic men with a CSO history (P + CSO), paedophilic men without a CSO history (P-CSO), and non-offending teleiophilic male controls (TC).
Language: en
affective empathy; cognitive empathy; longitudinal assessment; Paedophilia; sexual offending against children