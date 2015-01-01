SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee S, Kim SH, Jun J. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(2): 244-260.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13552600.2021.1961887

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using a survey of college students in the US, this study examines whether the way students attribute responsibility is associated with perceived risk of sexual assaults and willingness to engage in preventive behaviours. We then link news media use to attributions of responsibility to examine whether media use is related with risk perceptions and preventive behaviours through the mediation of attributions of responsibility. Attributing responsibility to victims was correlated with perceiving a lower risk, while finding colleges responsible was related with perceiving a greater risk. Such relationships were moderated by gender, suggesting that attributions of responsibility might have different effects between male and female students. Attributions of responsibility were also associated with helping victims and taking protective measures. Finally, news media use was positively correlated with blaming victims, while negatively associated with finding perpetrators responsible, and these attributions of responsibility mediated the link between media use and the outcome variables.PRACTICE IMPACT STATEMENT This article will assist educators and professionals in designing strategies for sexual assault prevention by explaining how attributing responsibility to victims, perpetrators, or colleges is related to college student's perceived risk and willingness to engage in preventive behaviours.


Language: en

Keywords

attribution of responsibility; college students; media; preventive behaviour; risk perception; sexual assault

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print