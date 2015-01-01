Abstract

Research has demonstrated a clear association between Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) perpetration, but an association with IPV intervention programme drop-out and recidivism has not been directly examined. In the current study, we examined associations between self-reported BPD symptomology and self-reported IPV perpetration variables, IPV intervention programme outcome, and recidivism. An additional goal was to compare traditional DSM-5 BPD with the Alternative DSM-5 Model for Personality Disorders (AMPD) dimensional trait perspective. For this purpose, we used archival data of 531 men in a court-ordered group IPV intervention programme.



RESULTS indicated that IPV offenders with BPD symptomology were of increased risk for failing to complete IPV treatment and were more likely re-offend in a one year follow up period, thus providing further support for the relevance of personality pathology in relation to IPV treatment success. Overall both 'traditional' BPD and AMPD BPD-relevant trait dimensions were shown to be approximately equally associated with self-report IPV variables, IPV treatment outcomes, and recidivism, with minor advantages for each BPD model for different outcome variables. Regardless of perspective, our findings indicate that BPD symptoms and traits are important for clinicians to consider in the treatment and risk assessment of IPV offenders.

