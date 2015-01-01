|
Citation
|
Toffol E, Miola A, Magnolfi G, Trevisan G, Scocco P. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2022; 10: e100381.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We found significantly higher levels of hs-CRP in 27 subjects who had recently attempted suicide compared to 27 age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Moreover, the levels of hs-CRP in suicide attempters were not related to background or psychopathological characteristics, nor to the methods of suicide attempt. Our matched case-control study confirms previous observations of high levels of the inflammation marker hs-CRP in patients who have attempted suicide, irrespective of their underlying type and levels of psychopathology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
C-reactive protein; Inflammation; Suicidal attempt; Suicidal behavior; Suicidal ideation; Suicidality