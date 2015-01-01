SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thorpe S, Tanner AE, Nichols TR, Kuperberg A, Payton Foh E. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2021; 16(2): 199-220.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15546128.2021.1892005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined individual and familial influences on Black female adolescents' (N = 1426) sexual pleasure expectancies, sexual guilt, and age of sexual debut using data from the National Longitudinal Study on Adolescent to Adult Health.

RESULTS indicated significant differences between Black female adolescents that were sexually active and those that were not. Religious importance, having a residential father, and perceived pubertal timing were significantly associated with sexual guilt and pleasure expectancies. Religious importance and perceived pubertal timing were also associated with later ages of sexual debut. These results have implications for sexuality education and future research using sex positive and intimate justice frameworks.


Language: en

Keywords

Black female adolescents; Correction; pleasure; religiosity; sexual debut; Sexual guilt

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print