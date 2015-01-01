Abstract

Alcohol is involved in most sexual assaults on U.S. college campuses. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) students are at higher risk of both sexual assault victimization and substance abuse than their cisgender, heterosexual peers. Through a larger participation action study alongside Campus Advocacy and Prevention Professionals Association, findings emerged on how U.S. campus-based prevention educators are addressing alcohol's role in campus sexual assault specifically with LGBTQ+ students. Eleven semi-structured interview participants highlighted limitations to existing prevention efforts and the importance of affirming LGBTQ+ students. Prominent themes include hetero-cisnormativity, stigmatization, and tokenization and lack of representation. Strategies to overcome these limitations are discussed.

