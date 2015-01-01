Abstract

This paper investigates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the time series of female homicides in the state of Pernambuco, Northeast of Brazil. Microdata on lethal violent crimes from the Department of Social Defense from 2015 to 2020 was used. The homicide rates were analyzed using joinpoint regression models. The results showed an upward trend in homicide rates in the Sertão mesoregion and within the 20 to 39 age group in 2020. It is concluded that confinement and social distancing aggravated the violence against women, showing the need for intersectoral planning and measures to prevent and reduce female homicides.

Language: en