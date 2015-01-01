|
Citation
|
Lightowlers C, Pina-Sánchez J, Watkins ED. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2022; 22(3): 442-461.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The controversial effect of intoxication on sentencing outcomes has received renewed attention with a series of new empirical studies. However, these studies have relied on survey data that conflate alcohol and drug intoxication and miss pertinent contextual features of the offence. This article explores how alcohol intoxication, and its social context, impact sentence outcomes for violent offences. To do so, the probability of custodial sentence severity is modelled using multilevel Cox regression using data from online sentence transcripts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; courts; intoxication; judges; sentencing; violence