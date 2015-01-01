Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence has become one of the most relevant concerns in the dynamics of romantic relationships in young adults. Research suggests that even though it is prevalent in male and female genders, the experience of male victims have not been explored. The objective of this study was to explore the experience of Intimate Partner Violence collectively from the lens of young male and female survivors and to understand it's influence on development of future relationships. Participants were survivors of IPV within the age between 18-25. A thematic analysis identified overarching common themes for both the groups highlighting their experience: Reality alteration, Changing the Narrative, Controlling behavior, Tolerating abuse, Influence on personal characteristics and Influence in future relationships. Future researches can be conducted to delve deeper into the gender dynamics of Intimate Partner Violence and on constructing effective rehabilitation plan for the survivors of Intimate Partner Violence.

Language: en