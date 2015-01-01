Abstract

The violating vehicle driver may find himself not committing a traffic crime, or that the committed violation is not commensurate with the fine imposed on him, and accordingly, the legislator in the Traffic Law did not leave the matter in doubt, by granting the right to the violator to object to the judgment decision before the (Committee to decide on The objection), which is formed in the traffic directorates, which considers the objection request submitted within the legal period, which has been extended by (15) fifteen days from the date of imposing the fine unappeasable.

