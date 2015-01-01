Abstract

n a developing country like India, the incidence of snake bites is very high. Some states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, etc. are the worst affected states. The rate of fatality is also comparatively higher in India as there is usually a delay in hospital admission. In the present study, we observed a higher incidence of snakebites amongst farmers and field workers in the age range of 21 to 40 years with a male preponderance. Most commonly bite marks were seen on legs and hands. Pain, local swelling, and neurotoxic features were dominant clinical features at the time of hospitalization. None of the victims were found using protective measures such as rubber gloves or long boots while working in the field

Language: en