Abstract

The study is framed in the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which commit the countries of the world to eliminate all types of gender violence by 2030, aimed to conceptualize and extract the key elements of an intervention strategy to empower women victims of violence. The paper presents an empirical study in three areas of Arequipa with women victims of violence, from the approach of the risk of femicide, information on Law 30364 enacted by Peruvian State to eradicate violence, and obligations of the police. A quasi-experimental design was carried out, with pre-posttest evaluation to experimental-control groups, including 37 educational sessions simultaneously applied to the experimental group at the three sites, with nurses, lawyers and police during the years 2018-2020. The sample includes 300 women, chosen by convenience from 3 vulnerable populations, Zamacola, October 4, Miguel Grau, from neighboring police stations, health facilities and community.

