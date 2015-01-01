Abstract

Airway foreign bodies are typically removed orally using a rigid bronchoscope. We present a rare case of a foreign body at the tracheal bifurcation that required removal via tracheostomy. A child turned pale while eating nuts and was suspected to have choked on a foreign body. CT revealed a foreign body at the tracheal bifurcation. As his respiratory condition was unstable, tracheal intubation and removal were attempted using a rigid bronchoscope. Tracheal obstruction during oral removal resulted in respiratory failure and bradycardia. Following emergency tracheostomy, the foreign body was removed via the tracheal stoma after his respiratory condition stabilised. The patient was discharged 21 days later without neurological sequelae. To avoid hypoxaemia during airway foreign body removal, as in this case, assessing the size of the upper airway and foreign body is necessary. Tracheostomy and foreign body removal through the tracheal opening should be considered proactively.

