Pears KC, Tiberio SS, Kim HK. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595221115209

35835729

Preadolescents with a history of foster care placement report suicidal ideation (SI) at higher rates than their peers, which increases their risk for suicide attempts in adolescence. Despite these increased risks, few interventions have been shown to reduce SI in these youth. This study examined the main and mediated long-term effects of a program to increase school readiness in children in foster care at age 5 years on SI when the children were ages 9-11 years, 4-6 years after the intervention ended. Children who received the intervention were less likely to report SI, although the difference did not reach statistical significance. The intervention reduced SI indirectly through its positive effect on children's self-esteem at age 9 years. Implications for programming to reduce SI and subsequent suicide attempts in youth with a history of foster care are discussed.


suicidal ideation; foster care; preadolescence; school readiness intervention; self-esteem

