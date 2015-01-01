Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying risk factors for alcohol use disorder (AUD) is important for public health. The social context of drinking-such as drinking alone-may be an independent and robust early risk marker for AUD symptoms later in life. We evaluated whether solitary alcohol use in adolescence (age 18) and young adulthood (age 23/24) was concurrently associated with binge drinking and prospectively predicted age 35 AUD symptoms, and whether associations differed by sex.



METHODS: Longitudinal data were from the Monitoring the Future study. Surveys were completed by adolescents in 12th grade at age 18 (1976-2002), young adults at age 23/24 (1981-2008), and adults at age 35 (1993-2019). Analyses included past 12-month alcohol users (n = 4464 for adolescent models; n = 4561 for young adult models). Multivariable regression analyses tested whether adolescent and young adult solitary alcohol use was associated concurrently with binge drinking frequency and prospectively with age 35 AUD symptoms.



RESULTS: Solitary alcohol use in adolescence and young adulthood was associated (a) concurrently with binge drinking and (b) prospectively with increased risk of age 35 AUD symptoms (even after controlling for earlier binge drinking, alcohol use frequency, and sociodemographic covariates). Adolescent solitary alcohol use was associated with age 35 AUD symptoms particularly among females; no interaction was observed between sex and young adult solitary alcohol use in predicting age 35 AUD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescent and young adult solitary alcohol use was associated with increased adult AUD symptoms above and beyond other risk factors; adolescent female solitary alcohol users were especially at risk.

