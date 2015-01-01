|
Creswell KG, Terry-McElrath YM, Patrick ME. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35835632
BACKGROUND: Identifying risk factors for alcohol use disorder (AUD) is important for public health. The social context of drinking-such as drinking alone-may be an independent and robust early risk marker for AUD symptoms later in life. We evaluated whether solitary alcohol use in adolescence (age 18) and young adulthood (age 23/24) was concurrently associated with binge drinking and prospectively predicted age 35 AUD symptoms, and whether associations differed by sex.
Adolescent; Young adult; Alcohol problems; Alcohol use disorder; Drinking alone; Solitary alcohol use