Abstract

Body mapping is an arts-based research technique that uses a life-sized outline of the participant's body and symbols that visually represent their lived experiences. In this article, we describe the methods of body mapping and analytic techniques used in a research inquiry exploring how child abuse influenced the embodied processes in anorexia. We aim to contribute to methodological research practice in anorexia using a method that can potentially add value in other areas of ED research or be adapted for treatment settings. Our research findings suggest that body mapping can add value to the interview method and extend the range of methods for researchers interested in interrogating the hard-to-reach subjective embodied processes.

