Abstract

Etiological beliefs of depression have differing impacts on motivation, hope, and treatment expectations. However, it is unclear where people are exposed to these beliefs.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined beliefs about depression and their relations to symptoms, attitudes about depression, and treatment preferences. Participants: 426 undergraduates attending a large midwestern university.



METHODS: Participants completed an online survey asking about causes of depression, if and where they had heard about the "chemical imbalance" explanation of depression, attitudes about depression, as well as measures of their symptoms, treatment history, and hypothetical treatment preferences.



RESULTS: Sixty-two percent of the sample had hard of the chemical imbalance explanation, most commonly from the classroom. Biochemical beliefs about depression were most strongly endorsed among participants with a family history of depression and who had had personal experience with treatment. The chemical imbalance belief was uniquely related to dysfunctional beliefs about depression. Etiological beliefs were largely unrelated to treatment preferences.



CONCLUSION: College students are exposed to models of mental health that may not be ideal for treatment and recovery.

Language: en