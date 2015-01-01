Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hurricanes are severe weather events that can disrupt power, water, and transportation systems. These disruptions may be deadly for patients requiring maintenance dialysis. We hypothesized that the mortality risk among patients requiring maintenance dialysis would be increased in the 30 days after a hurricane.



METHODS: Patients registered as requiring maintenance dialysis in the United States Renal Data System who initiated treatment between January 1, 1997 and December 31, 2017 in one of 108 hurricane-afflicted counties were followed from dialysis initiation until transplantation, dialysis discontinuation, a move to a nonafflicted county, or death. Hurricane exposure was determined as a tropical cyclone event with peak local wind speeds ≥64 knots in the county of a patient's residence. The risk of death after the hurricane was estimated using time-varying Cox proportional hazards models.



RESULTS: The median age of the 187,388 patients was 65 years (IQR, 53-75) and 43.7% were female. There were 27 hurricanes and 105,398 deaths in 529,339 person-years of follow-up on dialysis. In total, 29,849 patients were exposed to at least one hurricane. Hurricane exposure was associated with a significantly higher mortality after adjusting for demographic and socioeconomic covariates (hazard ratio, 1.13; 95% confidence interval, 1.05-1.22). The association persisted when adjusting for seasonality.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients requiring maintenance dialysis have a higher mortality risk in the 30 days after a hurricane.

Language: en