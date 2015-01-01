|
Yoganandan N, Khandelwal P, Porwal V, Humm J, Banerjee A. J Eng Sci Med Diagn Ther 2021; 4(1): 011007.
The aims of this investigation were to delineate the internal biomechanics of the spine under vertical impact vector and assess the probability of injury. Male and female whole-body human finite element models were used. The restrained occupants were positioned on the seat, and caudo-cephalad impacts were applied to the base. Different acceleration-time profiles (50-200 ms pulse durations, 11-46 g peak accelerations) were used as inputs in both models. The resulting stress-strain profiles in the cortical and cancellous bones were evaluated at different vertebral levels. Using the peak transmitted forces at the thoracolumbar disc level as the response variable, the probability of injury for the male spine was obtained from experimental risk curves for the various pulses.
