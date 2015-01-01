Abstract

BACKGROUND: Multiple descriptive studies have been published on refracture patterns, particularly for forearm fractures. However, few large cohorts have been analyzed quantitatively including the odds of refracture, and with a comprehensive assessment of the possible predictive factors associated with refracture. This study aimed to assess the frequency and timing of upper extremity refracture in a large pediatric orthopaedics practice, and to evaluate the strength of association of various patient-level and fracture-related factors with refracture.



METHODS: Medical records were reviewed retrospectively for patients 1 to 18 years of age with at least 1 upper extremity fracture (ICD-9 codes 810 to 819) between June 1, 2010 and May 31, 2011. Characteristics of patients and fractures were assessed for the association with refracture using bivariate analysis and multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: Among 2793 patients with a total of 2902 upper extremity fractures, 2% were treated for refracture within 2 years, at a median of 6 months (188 d) after the initial injury. Midshaft location, and characterization of the fracture as angulated or buckle, were associated with being more likely to refracture. Eighty percent of refractures were the result of a fall, with almost 25% involving a high-energy mechanism and about 15% from monkey bars or other playground equipment. The adjusted odds of refracture were 4 times higher if noncompliance with treatment recommendations was documented, when controlling for insurance type and number of days before orthopaedic evaluation. Forearm fractures were almost 4 times more likely to refracture compared with other bones, controlling for midshaft location, days immobilized, and buckle or torus characterization of the fracture.



CONCLUSIONS: Our practice saw a refracture occurrence in 2% of patients, with median time to refracture of ~6 months. The factors most strongly associated with refracture were midshaft fracture location, forearm fracture as opposed to clavicle or humerus, and noncompliance as defined in the study. Falls and high energy activities, such as use of wheeled devices, skis, or trampolines, were important mechanisms of refracture. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: This study is a Level II prognostic study. It is a retrospective study that evaluates the effect of patient and fracture characteristics on the outcome of upper extremity refracture.

