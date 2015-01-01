Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a pervasive public health problem. If left undetected, CSA can result in immediate and long-term health problems, which can be mitigated through early identification. Schools are an ideal environment to implement screening measures, and school nurses (SN) are uniquely poised to intervene and respond early. The aim of this review was to systematically examine and synthesize the international evidence related to screening for early identification of CSA in schools. Themes emerging from the analysis were SN behaviors relative to screening, potential instruments or approaches for screening, and SN and school professionals' beliefs about CSA screening practices. This review found little evidence that CSA screening is occurring in schools. However, SNs are aware that screening falls within their scope of practice and many SNs feel they should be screening for it. A constant proactive approach by SNs is necessary to improve early identification and subsequent intervention.

Language: en