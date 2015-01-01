Abstract

AIMS: Acute alcohol use is a proximal risk factor for suicide. However, the proportion of suicide deaths involving acute alcohol use has not been quantified in New Zealand. We sought to quantify and characterise the association between acute alcohol use and suicide.



METHODS: Data for all suicides (≥15 years) between July 2007 and December 2020 were drawn from the National Coronial Information System. Acute alcohol use was defined as blood alcohol concentration (BAC) >50mg/100mL. Logistic regression was used to compare characteristics between suicide deaths with and without acute alcohol use.



RESULTS: Twenty-six point six percent of suicide deaths involved acute alcohol use. No difference in the association was found by sex (male AOR: 0.87 (95%CI: 0.74,1.02)). Ethnicity differences were identified (Māori AOR: 1.20 (95%CI: 1.01,1.42), Pacific AOR: 1.46 (95%CI: 1.10,2.00)). Those aged 15-54 years had similar risks of suicide involving acute alcohol use, with a lower association in older age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Acute alcohol use was identified in approximately one quarter of suicides, with stronger associations in those of Māori and Pasifika ethnicity, and those aged <55 years. Acute alcohol use is a significant but modifiable risk factor for suicide in New Zealand.

