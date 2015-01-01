Abstract

BACKGROUND: The recovery of severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors with long-term favorable outlook is understudied. Time to follow commands varies widely in this patient population but has important clinical implications.



OBJECTIVE: To (1) evaluate time to follow commands in severe patients with TBI with favorable outcomes, (2) characterize their trajectory of recovery, and (3) identify predictors associated with delayed cognitive improvement.



METHODS: Participants were recruited prospectively at a Level I trauma center through the Brain Trauma Research Center from 2003 to 2018. Inclusion criteria were age 16 to 80 years, Glasgow Coma Scale score ≤8 and motor score <6, and Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended measure ≥4 at 2 years postinjury.



RESULTS: In 580 patients, there were 229 (39.5%) deaths and 140 (24.1%) patients had favorable outcomes at 2 years. The mean age was 33.7 ± 14.5 years, median Glasgow Coma Scale was 7 (IQR 6-7), and median Injury Severity Score was 30 (IQR 26-38). The mean time to follow commands was 12.7 ± 11.8 days. On multivariable linear regression, the presence of diffuse axonal injury (B = 9.2 days [4.8, 13.7], P <.0001) or intraventricular hemorrhage (B = 6.4 days [0.5, 12.3], P <.035) was associated with longer time before following commands and patients who developed nosocomial infections (B = 6.5 days [1.6-11.4], P <.01).



CONCLUSION: In severe TBI survivors with favorable outcomes, time to follow commands varied widely. Most patients began to follow commands within 2 weeks. Evidence of diffuse axonal injury, intraventricular hemorrhage, and infections can delay cognitive improvement in the acute period. Patients make considerable recovery up to 2 years after their injury.

