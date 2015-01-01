Abstract

Our purpose in this study was to examine the effects of using goggles and snorkel during a learn-to-swim program on the aquatic skills of young non-swimmers with fear of water. 40 children volunteered to participate in the study and were randomly divided into two groups: one that used goggles and snorkel (GS) and one that did not (NGS). After four weeks (five sessions per week) of learn-to-swim interventions, both groups improved aquatic skills, but improvements in water entry, back gliding, and prone swimming were greater for the GS than for the NGS group. In contrast, the intervention effect on a blowing bubbles skill was smaller for the GS than for the NGS group. Thus, the use of goggles appears to be more beneficial in a learn to swim program for young swimmers with a fear of water than not using goggles for all lessons other than blowing bubbles.

