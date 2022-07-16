|
Citation
|
Purtle J, Lindsey MA, Raghavan R, Stuart EA. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35833253
|
Abstract
|
On July 16, 2022, the number 988 will become the new toll-free dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (the major crisis telephone hotline in the United States) (1). Lifeline calls are initially routed to crisis centers within the caller's state. If the call cannot be answered in a reasonable amount of time, it is rerouted to an out-of-state crisis center. Answering calls within the same state as the caller is considered to be a best practice because crisis center staff can effectively connect callers to local resources. The "in-state answer rate"--defined as the percentage of Lifeline calls originating from a state that are answered in that state--is a Lifeline quality metric, with 90% being the benchmark goal. This analysis characterized variation across states' in-state answer rates and assessed associations with rates of Lifeline call volume and geographic region.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crisis intervention; Public policy issues; Suicide and self-destructive behavior