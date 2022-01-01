|
Citation
|
Mitchell KJ, Banyard V, Ybarra ML, Dunsiger S. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35834219
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic created a sudden shift in the social lives of youth with important negative impacts on mental health. The current article aims to understand how the pandemic may have differentially impacted the mental health of adolescents and young adults with recent (1 year or less) and past (> 1 year) exposure to self-directed violence (SDV).
Language: en