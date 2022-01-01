|
Citation
|
Skiendzielewski K, Forke CM, Sarwer DB, Noll JG, Wheeler DC, Henry KA, Schroeder K. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35834220
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with elevated risk for poor physical and psychological health outcomes. Nearly all of the literature on the association between ACEs and poor health focuses on the individual and family level; the potential role of neighborhood environment is overlooked. Understanding the relationship between ACEs and characteristics of the neighborhood environment is a necessary first step in determining if and how place-based, trauma-informed interventions might mitigate the negative effects of ACEs. The purpose of this exploratory study was to describe the neighborhood environment of adults who have experienced ≥ 4 versus ≤ 3 ACEs.
Language: en