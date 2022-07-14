Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To examine whether the #MeToo movement influenced depressive symptoms among women in South Korea with a history of experiencing sexual violence.



METHODS. We used data from a nationally representative sample (n = 4429) of women 19 to 50 years of age who participated in the Korean Longitudinal Survey of Women and Families between 2012 and 2019. A difference-in-differences model was used to estimate within-person changes in depressive symptoms attributable to the #MeToo movement across women with and without a history of experiencing sexual violence. Depressive symptoms were measured with the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CESD).



RESULTS. After adjustment for potential confounders, the #MeToo movement led to a 1.64 decrease in CESD scores among women with a history of experiencing sexual violence relative to women without such a history.



CONCLUSIONS. Our findings suggest that the #MeToo movement in Korea led to reduced depressive symptoms among women with a history of experiencing sexual violence. Public Health Implications. Despite the progress of the #MeToo movement, there are still judicial and institutional problems that can revictimize sexual violence survivors. Further policy changes will likely improve the mental health of survivors. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print July 14, 2022:e1-e9. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.306945).

