Abstract

BACKGROUND: After a fall, more than half of older people living alone are unable to get up or get help independently. Fall-related recumbency makes affected individuals aware of functional status limitations and increased vulnerability. Patient-centered therapy is needed to manage physical, psychological, and social needs. This review summarizes the current evidence on care options for the special patient population.



METHODS: The scoping review used the six-step framework proposed by Arksey and O´Malley and was conducted in accordance with the modified Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) framework for scoping reviews. The literature searches were conducted in five databases and ten online archives. Articles were screened, assessed and selected using defined inclusion and exclusion criteria. Articles were included if they were published in either German or English and related to the care of long lies. Thematic synthesis was based on the literature review.



RESULTS: The search yielded 1047 hits, of which 19 research papers were included. Two themes were identified: (1) acute therapy, focused on prolonged recumbency and pronounced physical effects; and (2) preventive therapy, which examined standing up training, technical aids, and social control systems in the context of fall management.



CONCLUSIONS: There are a limited number of interventions that relate to the patient population. The interventions are predominantly presented independently, so there is a lack of structuring of the interventions in the form of a treatment pathway. In addition to pooling professional expertise and an interprofessional approach, it is important to continue inpatient treatment in the home setting, even though the effectiveness of interventions in a home setting has hardly been verified thus far. The solution for a missing treatment process is first of all a planned, interprofessional and intersectoral approach in therapy.

Language: en