Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although psychomotor symptoms are associated with the clinical symptomatology of depression, they are rarely assessed and standardized clinical evaluation tools are lacking. Psychomotor retardation is sometimes assessed through direct patient observations by clinicians or through a clinical observation grid, in the absence of a standardized psychomotor assessment. In this pilot study, we evaluated the feasibility of standardized psychomotor examination of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and detailed a psychomotor semiology in these patients.



METHODS: We used a standardized psychomotor assessment to examine 25 patients with MDD and 25 age- and sex-matched healthy controls (HC) and compared their psychomotor profiles. Using standardized tests, we assessed muscle tone and posture, gross motor skills, perceptual-motor skills, and body image/organization. Clinical assessments of depressive symptoms (levels of psychomotor retardation, anxiety, and self-esteem) comprised this detailed psychomotor examination.



RESULTS: All participants were examined using the standardized psychomotor assessment. The main results of the psychomotor examination highlighted low body image of MDD participants (p < 0.001). Significant differences between groups were found in passive muscle tone, posture, emotional control, jumping, manual dexterity, walking, and praxis. Among these psychomotor variables, body image, passivity, jumping and rhythm scores predicted an MDD diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: Beyond the psychomotor retardation known to be present in MDD patients, this examination revealed an entire psychomotor symptomatology characterized by elevated muscle tone, poor body image associated with poor self-esteem, slowness in global motor skills and manual praxis, and poor rhythmic adaptation. In light of these results, we encourage clinicians to consider using a standardized tool to conduct detailed psychomotor examination of patients with depressive disorders. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04031937 , 24/07/2019.

Language: en