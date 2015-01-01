Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Despite 3-17% of adolescent and young adult males (AYAMs) experiencing sexual violence, there is a paucity of information regarding their sexual violence experiences leaving them vulnerable to dangerous and detrimental sequelae. RECENT FINDINGS: There is underreporting and under-discussion of AYAMs' experiences of sexual violence, with disclosure influenced by societal perceptions of male sexuality, shame, and fear of discrimination. AYAMs experience sexual violence from individuals known to them, with many experiencing physical violence, threats, coercion, and electronic harassment. Intersectionality, previous traumas, inappropriate childhood exposures to sexually explicit situations, select online media consumption, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) increase the risk of sexual violence. AYAMs who experience sexual violence are at increased risk of re-victimization, perpetrating sexual violence, experiencing bodily harm, contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and experiencing internalizing and externalizing symptoms, which can lead to significant morbidity and mortality. Research on male-specific protective and resilience factors is scarce and represents an ongoing need. SUMMARY: After reviewing AYAMs' experiences of sexual violence, including risk and protective factors, media influences, detrimental sequelae, and resilience factors, we provide a screening framework to empower the healthcare provider (HCP) to champion tailored prevention, screening, intervention, and advocacy efforts to support AYAMs.

Language: en