Citation
Sun G, Liu Z, Ma Z, Lew B, Jia C. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: 928666.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
35836665
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide among college students is a major public health problem. Research has confirmed that negative focused disposition had a significant effect on suicidal ideation. This study aims to evaluate somatic anxiety, general distress and depression as mediators of the relationship between negative focused disposition and suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; suicidal ideation; general distress; negative focused disposition; somatic anxiety