|
Citation
|
Marhold F, Scheichel F, Ladisich B, Pruckner P, Strasser E, Themesl M, Ungersboeck K, Popadic B. Front. Surg. 2022; 9: e923949.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35836601
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Penetrating brain injury (PBI) is a heterogeneous condition with many variables. Few data exist on civilian PBI. In some publications, PBI differentiation between low-velocity injury (LVI) and high-velocity injury (HVI) is made, but exact definitions are not given yet. The incidence of PBI depends heavily on the country of origin. Furthermore, captive bolt pistol (CBP) injuries represent a rare type of LVI and almost no reports exist in the human medical literature. Treatment of PBI has been controversially discussed due to high morbidity and mortality with results varying considerably between series. Prognostic factors are of utmost importance to identify patients who presumably benefit from treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; firearm injury; high velocity; low velocity; penetrating brain injury