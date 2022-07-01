Abstract

Suicide is a common issue among major depressive disorder (MDD) patients and suicidal ideation (SI) is the first step toward it. There are no definitive objective biomarkers of SI relative to MDD. In this study, a seed-based correlation analysis was performed among 36 MDD patients with SI, 66 MDD patients without SI (NSI), and 57 healthy controls (HCs) using amygdala resting-state functional connectivity (RSFC). Furthermore, the correlation between amygdala RSFC and clinical features was examined in the SI group. When compared to the NSI group, SI group exhibited increased RSFC between the left amygdala seed and left medial superior frontal gyrus (SFGmed) as well as left middle frontal gyrus (MFG). In turn, a decreased RSFC was observed between the left amygdala seed and the following brain regions including the left inferior parietal lobule (IPL), right precentral gyrus (PrCG), and left superior parietal lobule (SPL) in SI group compared to NSI group. Moreover, the SI group exhibited increased RSFC of the right amygdala with left middle temporal gyrus (MTG); In addition, the RSFC of the left amygdala with left MFG was negatively associated with learning and memory (VSM), speed of processing (SOP). The RSFC of the amygdala is distinct between MDD patients with SI and without SI. Our findings reveal the neurobiological characteristics of MDD with respect to SI and provide new clues regarding vulnerability to mental illness. It is necessary to carry out repeated and more longitudinal researches using multimodal approaches on SI in the future.

