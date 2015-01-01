|
Citation
|
Boulton F. Med. Conflict. Surviv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35836374
|
Abstract
|
This article attempts to put the Ukrainian conflict in the wider context of nuclear weapons possession and potential use, to point out how its conduct should affect public perception of such use, and the urgency for effective nuclear arms control measures including a determined resolve to implement the United Nations' 2017 Treaty on the Prevention of Nuclear Weapons.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
arms control prospects; flaws in nuclear deterrence theory; Nuclear weapons detonation; nuclear winter; TPNW