Abstract

RATIONALE: Sodium nitrite is a potent oxidizing agent that impairs oxygen transport and delivery through methemoglobin formation. Clinical manifestations are known to induce methemoglobinemia, dysrhythmia, hypotension, and even death. While accidental intoxication of sodium nitrite by contaminated water and food has previously occurred, there has been a substantial upsurge in suicide intoxication in recent years. PATIENT CONCERNS: We present case reports of 2 patients who attempted suicide by sodium nitrite after ordering a "suicide powder" on the internet market. They were brought to the emergency department after attempting suicide by ingesting sodium nitrite. They experienced dyspnea, cyanosis, and mild nausea. DIAGNOSIS: Based on their history and blood tests, methemoglobinemia was initially diagnosed. INTERVENTIONS AND OUTCOMES: The patients received methylene blue antidotal therapy in the emergency department. The patients were discharged after neuropsychiatric evaluation and treatment for mental illness, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts. They informed us of how simple and easy it was for them to buy sodium nitrite for suicidal purposes. LESSONS: With widely shared information on the usage of sodium nitrite for suicide and the absence of proper regulation, the incidence of acute poisoning will increase. This increases physicians' chances of encountering unexplained cyanosis and methemoglobinemia. Clinical suspicion of sodium nitrite intoxication is warranted in cases of unexplained cyanosis or methemoglobinemia. We want to highlight how simple and easy it is to buy sodium nitrite for suicidal purposes.

