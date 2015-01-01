Abstract

To document the development and clinician evaluation of a psychoeducational and support tool: the return to work after traumatic brain injury app (RTW after TBI app). Co-design of the app involved the collaboration of traumatic brain injury (TBI) /vocational rehabilitation (VR) expert researchers (n = 4) and lived experience co-designers (individuals with TBI who had previously returned to work; n = 4). Twelve TBI/VR clinician reviewers then evaluated the app. Content analysis of TBI/VR clinician reviewers' interviews revealed four themes: content, usability (functional ease of use), utility (applicability to RTW after TBI) and suggestions for improvements. All clinicians reported that they would use the RTW after TBI app in their clinical practice. Although several aspects were reported to potentially limit the app's appropriateness for some TBI clients, many feasible improvements were suggested to address limitations. These improvements aim to increase the utility of the app with a wider range of clients and extend its use to other settings. Future research should evaluate, in a clinical trial, the efficacy of the RTW after TBI app in supporting individuals with TBI and their vocational providers and optimizing RTW success.

Language: en