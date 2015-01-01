Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maternal suicide attempts are associated with adverse psychosocial outcomes in children, but the association with chronic morbidity is poorly understood. We examined the relationship between maternal suicide attempt and risk of hospitalization for potentially preventable conditions in offspring.



METHODS: We analyzed a longitudinal cohort of 1 032 210 children born in Quebec, Canada between 2006 and 2019. The main exposure measure was maternal suicide attempt before or during pregnancy. Outcomes included child hospitalizations for potentially preventable conditions, including infectious diseases, dental caries, atopy, and injury up to 14 years after birth. We used adjusted Cox proportional hazards regression models to estimate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the association of maternal suicide attempt with risk of hospitalization for these outcomes.



RESULTS: Compared with no suicide attempt, children whose mothers attempted suicide had an increased risk of hospitalization for infectious diseases (HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06-1.16), dental caries (HR 1.31, 95% CI 1.15-1.48), and injury (HR 1.16, 95% CI 1.03-1.31). Risk of hospitalization for any of these outcomes was greater if mothers attempted suicide by hanging (HR 1.46, 95% CI 1.22-1.75), had their first attempt between the age of 25 and 34 years (HR 1.27, 95% CI 1.13-1.42), and had 3 or more attempts (HR 1.56, 95% CI 1.27-1.91). Maternal suicide attempts were more strongly associated with child hospitalization before 10 years of age.



CONCLUSIONS: Children whose mothers have a history of suicide attempt have an elevated risk of hospitalization for potentially preventable conditions.

