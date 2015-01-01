SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ramchand R. Rand Health Q. 2022; 9(3): e21.

Suicide is a major public health challenge that disproportionately affects service members and veterans. Researchers have been studying veteran suicide rates and prevention strategies, but there are opportunities to improve risk identification, evaluation, support, and treatments and interventions. These strategies must include community-based efforts to reach veterans outside the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system.


