Citation
Ramchand R. Rand Health Q. 2022; 9(3): e21.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Rand Corporation)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35837519
PMCID
Abstract
Suicide is a major public health challenge that disproportionately affects service members and veterans. Researchers have been studying veteran suicide rates and prevention strategies, but there are opportunities to improve risk identification, evaluation, support, and treatments and interventions. These strategies must include community-based efforts to reach veterans outside the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system.
Keywords
Suicide; Veterans Health Care