SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mandel AA, Revzina O, Jessani Z, Brown GK. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12904

PMID

35838112

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Attentional Fixation on Suicide Experiences Questionnaire (AFSEQ) was developed to measure attentional fixation on suicide, a cognitive process characterized by a preoccupation with suicide as a solution. This study investigated a revised version (AFSEQ-R) and examined differences between those who made a recent suicide attempt and those with suicidal ideation (SI).

METHOD: Participants were 57 inpatients who attempted suicide within 14 days of study participation and 57 inpatients who presented with SI but no suicidal behavior within the past year. Analyses examined the internal reliability, multidimensionality, and construct validity of the AFSEQ-R, and whether attentional fixation moderated the correlation between SI and attempt status.

RESULTS: Exploratory factor analysis revealed a two-factor structure, and subscale and total scores demonstrated excellent internal consistency. Cognitive Stuckness (and total score) correlated with SI, anxiety, impulsivity, and specific problem-solving deficits, while Cognitive Dysfunction correlated with anxiety and acted as a moderator of the correlation between Stuckness and SI. AFSEQ-R scores did not moderate the relationship between SI and attempt status.

CONCLUSION: AFSEQ-R is a psychometrically sound and valid measure of attentional fixation. Attentional fixation on suicide is correlated with SI, and prospective studies are needed to uncover its directional effect on suicidal crises.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; attentional fixation; problem-solving deficits; suicide attempts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print