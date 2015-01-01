Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Attentional Fixation on Suicide Experiences Questionnaire (AFSEQ) was developed to measure attentional fixation on suicide, a cognitive process characterized by a preoccupation with suicide as a solution. This study investigated a revised version (AFSEQ-R) and examined differences between those who made a recent suicide attempt and those with suicidal ideation (SI).



METHOD: Participants were 57 inpatients who attempted suicide within 14 days of study participation and 57 inpatients who presented with SI but no suicidal behavior within the past year. Analyses examined the internal reliability, multidimensionality, and construct validity of the AFSEQ-R, and whether attentional fixation moderated the correlation between SI and attempt status.



RESULTS: Exploratory factor analysis revealed a two-factor structure, and subscale and total scores demonstrated excellent internal consistency. Cognitive Stuckness (and total score) correlated with SI, anxiety, impulsivity, and specific problem-solving deficits, while Cognitive Dysfunction correlated with anxiety and acted as a moderator of the correlation between Stuckness and SI. AFSEQ-R scores did not moderate the relationship between SI and attempt status.



CONCLUSION: AFSEQ-R is a psychometrically sound and valid measure of attentional fixation. Attentional fixation on suicide is correlated with SI, and prospective studies are needed to uncover its directional effect on suicidal crises.

