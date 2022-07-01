Abstract

Bufo parotid glands and eggs contain cardiac glycosides also known as bufadienolides. This class of molecules can cause digoxin-like cardiac toxicity, as they can block the sodium potassium-adenosine triphosphatase (Na/K-ATPase) pump. Poisoning with these toxins is rare but carries a high mortality risk. There are only a few cases of toad poisoning that have been reported worldwide, mainly in the southern hemisphere. We will describe the case of a child on the autistic spectrum disorder who developed an acute and severe cardiac bradyarrhythmia soon after being in a mountain creek. The child ingested a large quantity of Bufo bufo toad eggs and developed bradycardia (35/min) associated with junctional rhythm with narrow QRS complexes. The poison control center (PCC) indicated the use of atropine on the way to the nearest hospital and the administration of antidotal therapy, i.e., anti-digoxine fragment antibodies (DigiFab), as soon as possible. The patient was transferred by air ambulance to the Regional Referral Pediatric Hospital (RRPH), tested for digoxin blood level by immuno-essay (0.68 ng/mL) and successfully treated with five vials of DigiFab, since atropine administration produced only a fleeting effect on the cardiac rhythm. Patient was discharged 48 hours after poisoning. The presence of bufadienolides in the toad eggs was also confirmed. To our knowledge, this is the first report of toad egg poisoning in Europe. The administration of Digifab helped to reverse the bufadienolide cardiac toxicity.

