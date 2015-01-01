Abstract

Most commercially available herbicides contain surfactants as co-formulants to increase adhesion and absorption by plant leaves. Ethoxylated amines, one of the most used surfactants, are non-ionic and derived from animal fats. They represent a class of surfactants with similar structural features, including polyethoxylated tallow amine (POEA). POEA is widely used in glyphosate, glufosinate-containing herbicides. In 2015, the European Food Safety Society (EFSA) concluded that POEA was more toxic than glyphosate when tested in glyphosate-based formulations.[1] They also attributed the poisoning following ingestion by humans to the presence of POEA.



However, there are few in vivo metabolic studies on post-acute herbicide poisoning in humans. Therefore, we investigated the change in the blood concentration of POEA over time and the clinical presentations in patients with acute herbicide poisoning...

Language: en