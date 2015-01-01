|
Citation
|
Park J, Kim SC, Jeon Y, Cho YC, Kang C, You Y, Ahn HJ, Ryu S, Lee J, Jeong W. World J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 13(4): 305-308.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, World Journal of Emergency Medicine Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35837570
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Most commercially available herbicides contain surfactants as co-formulants to increase adhesion and absorption by plant leaves. Ethoxylated amines, one of the most used surfactants, are non-ionic and derived from animal fats. They represent a class of surfactants with similar structural features, including polyethoxylated tallow amine (POEA). POEA is widely used in glyphosate, glufosinate-containing herbicides. In 2015, the European Food Safety Society (EFSA) concluded that POEA was more toxic than glyphosate when tested in glyphosate-based formulations.[1] They also attributed the poisoning following ingestion by humans to the presence of POEA.
Language: en