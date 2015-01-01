SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Park J, Kim SC, Jeon Y, Cho YC, Kang C, You Y, Ahn HJ, Ryu S, Lee J, Jeong W. World J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 13(4): 305-308.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, World Journal of Emergency Medicine Press)

DOI

10.5847/wjem.j.1920-8642.2022.061

PMID

35837570

PMCID

PMC9233971

Abstract

Most commercially available herbicides contain surfactants as co-formulants to increase adhesion and absorption by plant leaves. Ethoxylated amines, one of the most used surfactants, are non-ionic and derived from animal fats. They represent a class of surfactants with similar structural features, including polyethoxylated tallow amine (POEA). POEA is widely used in glyphosate, glufosinate-containing herbicides. In 2015, the European Food Safety Society (EFSA) concluded that POEA was more toxic than glyphosate when tested in glyphosate-based formulations.[1] They also attributed the poisoning following ingestion by humans to the presence of POEA.

However, there are few in vivo metabolic studies on post-acute herbicide poisoning in humans. Therefore, we investigated the change in the blood concentration of POEA over time and the clinical presentations in patients with acute herbicide poisoning...


Language: en
