Basili M, Belloc F. Res. Transp. Econ. 2021; 90: e100930.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.retrec.2020.100930

We empirically measure the short-run marginal deterrent effect of the Italian "Vehicular Homicide Law" (VHL), introduced in Italy in 2016. We exploit micro-data on the entire universe of road accidents in Italy in the period before and after the VHL. We find no systematic variation of the number of deaths per accident, after controlling for an array of driver and vehicle characteristics, road and weather conditions, province-level effects and time effects absorbing country-level variation in traffic volumes and enforcement devices. We argue that the short-run marginal deterrent effect of the Italian VHL was negligible. We also document a number of correlations between several driver, vehicle and road characteristics and both the occurrence and the severity of fatal accidents. Our results may help improving policy initiatives aimed at curbing dangerous driving on Italian roads.


Escalating penalties; Marginal deterrence; Road accidents; Vehicular homicide law; Zero-inflated data

