Abstract

The vibration transmissibility and ride comfort for the human body elements are the important evaluation parameters while traveling in a passenger's vehicle because both directly influence the occupant's health and effectiveness of working. These parameters also examine the sensitivity of the human body to vehicle vibrations, which is an important area of research and investigations these days. The present work analyzes the effects of road disturbances on the vehicle and human biodynamic subject vibrations. A nine degrees of freedom (9 DoF) three-wheeled coupled vertical-lateral vehicle dynamic model and eleven degrees of freedom (11 DoF) biodynamic model are formulated and integrated. The vibration transmissibility and ride comfort based on the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and ISO 2631 standards are investigated for the different segments of a human subject in a seated posture. The random road surface irregularities are considered as an input and have been modeled using a three-wheeled setup called profilometer.

