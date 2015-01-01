Abstract

Screening tests are widely used to evaluate mental disorders in children and adolescents.1 The power of screening tests to evaluate the presence of psychopathology is sensitivity ("sensitivity"; the rate of cases with psychopathology and the diagnosis can be accurately determined by the screening test), specificity ("specificity", non-psychopathology and screening tests). The rate of cases reported as not being diagnosed correctly with the test) is determined by the positive and negative predictive values ​​(the proportions of true positive and negative cases, respectively) that are also affected by the prevalence of the disorder.2 According to the values ​​obtained, the cut-off scores of the tests are determined. Bayesian inferential statistics method; It is a method that has been used recently for the evaluation of diagnostic screening tests.3 The prevalence of disorders in this method; The initial probability for the presence of a disorder in a case is accepted as (P0) and this probability is updated as a result of the test (P1). The positive likelihood ratio is obtained by dividing the probability that an individual will be positive in the screening test and be diagnosed with a disorder by the probability that the individual will be positive in the screening test but not be diagnosed with the disorder, and is related to the Bayes method.2,3



In this study, the originality, sensitivity, positive and negative predictiveness, area under the curve, and positive likelihood ratio values ​​for child and adolescent depressive disorders of seven depression screening scales, which were originally developed in our country or whose validity and reliability were proven by being translated from other cultures, were presented by calculating for child and adolescent depression. (Table 1). P0 values ​​were taken as 3.0% for the prevalence of depression in children and 10.0% for the prevalence in adolescents.4,5 The sources of the scales evaluated in the study are indicated in the supplementary material. [via Google Translate]



