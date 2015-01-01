Abstract

Automobiles are becoming more and more complex as multiple control systems are integrated into the vehicle platform. This paper investigates the coordination of active rear steering (RWS) and torque vectoring (TV) - which is enabled by independent electric motors at the rear axle - in controlling vehicle lateral dynamics. The proposed controller aims at enhancing vehicle handling performance and stability while cornering. The coordination of the two actuators is achieved by weighting their contribution based on their impact on vehicle dynamics according to the working condition. The impact of each control system is assessed by means of phase portraits. These plots are a very powerful tool for analysing vehicle nonlinear dynamics as they readily display vehicle stability properties and map equilibrium point locations and movement to changing parameters and control inputs. Based on phase portrait analysis, a performance index is thus proposed, which weights more the control action (TV or RWS) capable of leading the vehicle at the nearest equilibrium point with the fastest rate. The controller performance is assessed through numerical simulations carried out using a nonlinear 14 dofs vehicle model.



RESULTS are compared with ones of the two controllers alone (RWS and TV) in different manoeuvers and adherence conditions.

