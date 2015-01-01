Abstract

This paper aims to develop an integrated adaptive control strategy to control vehicle lateral dynamics. A hierarchical control scheme consisted of two control levels is designed to keep the vehicle handling and improve yaw stability control using the coordination of active front steering (AFS) and direct yaw moment control (DYC). At the upper control level, the desired yaw moment and additive steering angle are obtained through proper adaptive laws in the first level adaptation (FLA) control structure. A constraint optimisation algorithm is utilised in the lower control level to adjust the impact of the steering and braking actuators. The desired yaw moment is converted into the brake torques and effectively distributed to the wheels. Improvement in the yaw stability control is demonstrated through simulation studies for a nonlinear 8 degree-of-freedom (DOF) vehicle model. Furthermore, the performance of the proposed control strategy is compared with that of the adaptive controller without integration. Simulation results of two different maneuvers point to the superiority of the proposed approach, highlighting some of its appealing features, like better tracking performance with lower control efforts in terms of brake torque and steering angle, as compared to the conventional adaptive method.

