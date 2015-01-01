SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Falla D, Ortega-Ruiz R, Runions K, Romera EM. Youth Soc. 2022; 54(3): 397-418.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X20973702

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Previous studies have shown that there is overlap between victimization and the perpetration of bullying, and social and motivational variables are known to mediate this relationship. However, the effects of different moral disengagement strategies have not been studied, despite the fact that they exert a major influence on aggressive behavior. This hypothesis and the moderating role of gender were tested through a longitudinal study (N = 2,066) administered in three waves at 6-month intervals. The results indicated that cognitive restructuring influenced the association between victimization and subsequent bullying. In high victimization scores, boys had higher scores in bullying perpetration compared to girls. The conclusion underlines the importance of the role of morals and ethics in peer relations and in the cycle of violence.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; gender; longitudinal design; victimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print